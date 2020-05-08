Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,297. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $7.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $209.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

