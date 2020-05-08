Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.16, 1,793,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,595,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $333,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,099.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $41,230,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,210,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,225,000 after acquiring an additional 33,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,181,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,718,000 after acquiring an additional 299,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,569,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 598.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 982,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 842,052 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.