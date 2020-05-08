ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The firm had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.72. 2,000,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,888. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 10,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $507,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $507,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 6,770 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $333,151.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,272.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,169 shares of company stock worth $8,822,343. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

