Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $11.65, approximately 1,299,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 862,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

AKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $957.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $71.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.00 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.27%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $36,030.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,508,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,111,000 after buying an additional 110,287 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

