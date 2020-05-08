Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CSFB lowered their target price on Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on Acadian Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ADN stock traded down C$0.41 on Friday, hitting C$13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,185. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.78. The stock has a market cap of $232.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of C$11.11 and a 12-month high of C$18.62.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.73. The firm had revenue of C$25.84 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 1.2000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

