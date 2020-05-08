Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Private Vista LLC

Private Vista LLC raised its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.56. 1,777,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,154. The company has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.80 and a 200 day moving average of $191.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,963.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,110 shares in the company, valued at $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.