AceD Price Reaches $0.0069 on Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, AceD has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $80,064.77 and $4.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000966 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000527 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,684,512 coins and its circulating supply is 11,653,697 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

