Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Issues Earnings Results

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,242.71% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 246,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,330. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

