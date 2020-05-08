ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACM Research had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 29.56%. ACM Research updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

ACM Research stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 723,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.84 million, a P/E ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08. ACM Research has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $51.20.

Get ACM Research alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.