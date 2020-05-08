Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 131.45%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,502,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,620. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $11.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACOR. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

