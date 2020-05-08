Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 335.30% and a negative net margin of 192.52%.

NASDAQ ADMS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,650. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $93.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.