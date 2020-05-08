Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Addus Homecare were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Addus Homecare by 464.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Addus Homecare stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,642. Addus Homecare Co. has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $104.56. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average is $86.51.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.08 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $27,505.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,594.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Addus Homecare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.