AdEx Price Hits $0.0786 on Major Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000787 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Liqui and Bittrex. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and $173,025.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.13 or 0.02144991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00172808 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00067155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000164 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Liqui, Huobi, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.