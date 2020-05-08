Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Up 14.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) traded up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Adient traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.75, 1,872,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,841,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil bought 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.06. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,432.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerome J. Dorlack bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,397.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 93,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,986.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,923 shares of company stock worth $140,419 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,791,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Adient by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 629.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.58.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient PLC will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

