ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.05). ADMA Biologics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 167.18% and a negative net margin of 164.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,343. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $245,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,123,698 shares of company stock worth $17,232,943. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

ADMA stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $2.62. 6,574,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,415. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $273.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Read More: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.