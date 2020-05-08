Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,561 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 132,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $151,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.44.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $366.78. 2,465,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,171. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

