ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%.

Shares of ADTN traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.65. 1,139,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,147. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $484.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.34.

In other ADTRAN news, insider Daniel T. Whalen bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $56,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. MKM Partners raised shares of ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

