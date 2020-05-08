Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 124.2% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q2 guidance to $0.50-1.10 EPS and its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-1.10 EPS.

Shares of AEIS stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.00. 284,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.54. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $78.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

