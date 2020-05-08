Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 62.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.50) on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.30.

Advantage Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 44,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $287.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

