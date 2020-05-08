Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Given a C$2.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has been given a C$2.50 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 target price on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.73.

AAV stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 904,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,327. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $418.68 million and a P/E ratio of -16.29. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of C$0.98 and a 1-year high of C$2.94.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$76.92 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

