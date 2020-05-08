Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Aecom has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.74.

ACM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

