Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Receives $23.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research analysts have commented on AEGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other Aegion news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $32,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 523,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Aegion by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aegion by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 331,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Aegion by 1,535.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Aegion by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEGN stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. 71,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.91 million, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.30. Aegion has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.95 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aegion will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

