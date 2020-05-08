Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARPO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 184,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,003. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59.

ARPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

