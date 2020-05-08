Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$30.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.00.

Shares of AFN traded up C$2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.12. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$15.00 and a 1-year high of C$57.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.14. The stock has a market cap of $443.50 million and a P/E ratio of 40.72.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

