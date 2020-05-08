Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s share price shot up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $18.26, 255,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 264,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Agilysys from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Agilysys from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

The company has a market cap of $431.27 million, a PE ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $173,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,041.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dana Sue Jones bought 2,810 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,154.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,088 shares in the company, valued at $444,247.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 5,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Agilysys by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

