Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Air Lease (NYSE:AL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AL. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded up $2.61 on Friday, hitting $26.98. 1,573,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,047. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.02. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $511.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.71 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Mccaw bought 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,870.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,560 shares in the company, valued at $254,921.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,345 shares of company stock worth $296,243 in the last 90 days. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,734,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,544,000 after purchasing an additional 135,928 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Air Lease by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,796,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,438,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,012,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,697,000 after buying an additional 927,182 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,456,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,257,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,443,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,960,000 after acquiring an additional 858,006 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

