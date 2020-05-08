AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.36-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $515-535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.31 million.AlarmCom also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.36-1.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 727,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15. AlarmCom has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.21.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. AlarmCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AlarmCom will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlarmCom news, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $3,463,910.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $857,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,327. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

