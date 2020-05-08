Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,941 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $115,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after purchasing an additional 534,173 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.19. 23,590,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,831,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.32. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $515.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

