Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $148.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.90.
Several research firms have issued reports on ALGT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.
NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.23. The stock had a trading volume of 607,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.62. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $183.26.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2,230.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $136,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
