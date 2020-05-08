Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $148.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.23. The stock had a trading volume of 607,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.62. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $183.26.

In other news, President John Redmond purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.27 per share, with a total value of $939,890.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,872,341.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $442,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,835.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2,230.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $136,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

