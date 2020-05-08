Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.34-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.34-2.48 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a positive rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE LNT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

