Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Allied Motion Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Allied Motion Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,843. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $272.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $92.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.10 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 4.49%. Research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Motion Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

