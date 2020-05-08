Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Trading Up 6.5%

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s stock price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.88, approximately 2,086,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,365,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

The company has a market cap of $929.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 356,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,569.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $453,743.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,113.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1,949.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 153,051 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 101,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.