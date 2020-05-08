Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) shot up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.08, 5,429,537 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 6,377,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLY. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 10,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1,287.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 55,324 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.