Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news impact score of 0.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Cfra increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $15.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,388.37. 1,386,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,157. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,202.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,322.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $925.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 282,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $18,453,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,626.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,578,309 shares of company stock worth $103,802,735 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

