AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires 1,440 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XT. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 26,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 963.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

XT stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.23. 157,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,089. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59.

