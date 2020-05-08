AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 379 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 84 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,723.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total value of $1,945,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,059,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,111 shares of company stock valued at $76,622,852. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tesla from $840.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Tesla from $510.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $560.35.

TSLA stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $780.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,480,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,179,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.69. The company has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -876.45 and a beta of 1.15. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

