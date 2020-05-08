AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,764 Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,295,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 167,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 29,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.45.

BX stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,840,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,729. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 156,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.