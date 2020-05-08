AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 944 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 944 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.80. 3,578,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,033. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,643.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,963 shares of company stock worth $6,843,124 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

