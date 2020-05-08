AlphaCore Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned 1.29% of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BLCN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.65. 9,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,203. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41. Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

