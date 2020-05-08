AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after acquiring an additional 534,173 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,144,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,581,939. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $503.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

