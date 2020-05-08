AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys New Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.45. 9,770,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,235,467. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.84. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

