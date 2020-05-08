AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,445 KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 355,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 198,126 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, CFO Robert H. Lewin bought 50,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.89. 2,988,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,918. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on KKR shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

