AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys Shares of 380 Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.30.

PYPL stock traded up $17.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.29. 35,473,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,716,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $129.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.63. The firm has a market cap of $147.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,074 shares of company stock valued at $29,287,304. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

