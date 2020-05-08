AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $16.19 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,653 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 12.7% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $16,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

IWV stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.36. 236,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,267. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $198.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.77.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

