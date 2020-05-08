AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $160,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.09 on Thursday, reaching $264.36. 3,397,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,018,427. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.97 and a 200 day moving average of $278.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.