AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 48.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 39,054 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

EEM stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.08. 36,875,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,648,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

