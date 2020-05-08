AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 956.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,869. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17.

