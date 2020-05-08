AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $455,000 Stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Palomar makes up about 0.4% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Palomar by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 775.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLMR traded up $4.29 on Thursday, reaching $60.54. The company had a trading volume of 234,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,504. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.30. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $65.55.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 28.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In other news, COO Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $742,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,900 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

