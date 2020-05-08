AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $87,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,557 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 833,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,708 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3,246.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 395,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 383,952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,160,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after buying an additional 356,514 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,407,000. Finally, Prudent Investors Network lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4,265.1% in the first quarter. Prudent Investors Network now owns 337,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after buying an additional 329,607 shares in the last quarter.

SPHD traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,174. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.