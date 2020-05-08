AlphaCore Capital LLC Invests $573,000 in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $321,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $139,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 406.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $303,000.

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,901. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $69.04 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average is $91.68.

